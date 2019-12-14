Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian DuFrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian A. DuFrane


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian A. DuFrane Obituary
Marian A. DuFrane

Little Chute - Marian A. (Van Asten) DuFrane, age 93, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1926, in Little Chute, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Verhagen) Van Asten. Marian married Lawrence DuFrane on September 1, 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1993. Marian worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill before her retirement.

Marian is survived by her four daughters: Peggy Veldman, Kaukauna; Lynn (James) Schommer, Menasha; Pam (Tom) Peters, Appleton; Kim (Randy) Cramer, Appleton; two sons: Don (Ruth) DuFrane, Townsend; Scott (Jessie) DuFrane, New London; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; siblings: Floyd (Irene) Van Asten, Marge Belongea, Art (Jan) Van Asten, Carol (Gene) Diedrich and Gene (Marge) Van Asten; in-laws: Agnes Smarzinski, Delores Boudry, Marvin Schumacher, Edward (Kathy) DuFrane and Carol Hietpas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence DuFrane; grandson, Thomas DuFrane; son-in-law, Howard Veldman; and many other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Theda Clark, Brewster Village and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marian.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent