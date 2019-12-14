|
Marian A. DuFrane
Little Chute - Marian A. (Van Asten) DuFrane, age 93, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1926, in Little Chute, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Verhagen) Van Asten. Marian married Lawrence DuFrane on September 1, 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1993. Marian worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill before her retirement.
Marian is survived by her four daughters: Peggy Veldman, Kaukauna; Lynn (James) Schommer, Menasha; Pam (Tom) Peters, Appleton; Kim (Randy) Cramer, Appleton; two sons: Don (Ruth) DuFrane, Townsend; Scott (Jessie) DuFrane, New London; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; siblings: Floyd (Irene) Van Asten, Marge Belongea, Art (Jan) Van Asten, Carol (Gene) Diedrich and Gene (Marge) Van Asten; in-laws: Agnes Smarzinski, Delores Boudry, Marvin Schumacher, Edward (Kathy) DuFrane and Carol Hietpas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence DuFrane; grandson, Thomas DuFrane; son-in-law, Howard Veldman; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Theda Clark, Brewster Village and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marian.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019