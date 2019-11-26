|
Marian Bechler
Town of Forest - Marian F. Bechler, 94, formerly of the Town of Forest passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home with her beloved family gathered around her.
She was born on August 20, 1925 in Fond du Lac the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (nee Just) Tasch. On November 4, 1944, Marian married George J. Bechler at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest where she continued to be a member. After raising her family Marian worked for Tolibia Cheese for a number of years. She was an avid gardener and she enjoyed gathering with her friends to play cards and go out to eat. Most important to Marian was the time she spent with her family; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Glenn (Kathy Casey) Bechler, Bonnie (Curt) Iverson and Deb (Bruce Baccheschi) Twohig, grandchildren Nick (Jamey) Seibel, Casey (Cindy) Twohig, Kyle (Marci) Twohig, Chelsea (Derek Gottlieb) Twohig, Kelena Bechler and Matt Iverson, great grandchildren Nicholas, Lilli, Josie, Molly, Madi and Gabi, sister Audrey (Duane) Hinz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, husband George on April 9, 2005 and siblings Edna Pipping, Mike Tasch and Ella Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 29th at 6:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest (W2090 Hwy 23 Mount Calvary). Rev. Mark Barenz will officiate and inurnment will be in Forest Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29th from 3:00 PM until time of service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and Marquardt Hospice.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019