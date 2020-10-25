Marian BrazilFremont - Marian D. Brazil, age 83, of Fremont, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her son's home in Weyauwega. She was born on May 25, 1937 in Weyauwega, WI, the daughter of the late John and Ida (Handrich) Ebert.On May 25, 1957, her twentieth birthday, Marian married Robert Brazil at Christ Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield, where she was still a member. Marian and Bob enjoyed polka dancing and attending polka worship services throughout the area. They also delivered Meals on Wheels together for many years. Robert preceded her in death on August 30, 2017.Marian enjoyed visiting with friends, as well as watching the birds, and especially enjoyed cardinals. Many decorations in her home and clothing in her closet had a cardinal or two on it.Marian is survived by Three Sons, Bryan (Linda), Fremont; Kevin (Anna), Weyauwega; and Keith, Fremont; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Cheryl), Ethan, Kyle, Aaron, Daniel (Sam), Heather (Chad), Brittany, Jennifer and Kayla; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Cameron, Bentley, Sophia, Chloe, Mattix and baby number 7 due in March; her sister, Vera Frederick,Weyauwega; four brother-in-laws, Richard (Rose) Brazil, Arden (Lora) Brazil, Laurel (Marsha) Brazil, and Peter (Kathy) Brazil; two sister-in-laws, Betty Brazil and Clara Ebert.She was preceded in death by three sisters, Carol Brazil, Shirley Hanson Luella Struck; three brothers, Valdor, Arnold "Red" and Arlyn Ebert and two brothers-in-law, Wayne and Dale Brazil.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, N6412 State Rd 49, (West Bloomfield) Weyauwega. Rev. Brian Roehrborn will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 9:30 am until the time of service. The family asks that social distancing and the use of masks is observed.