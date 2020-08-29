1/2
Marian G. Vandenberg
Marian G. Vandenberg

Kimberly - Marian Gertrude Vandenberg, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born at St Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on December 10, 1933, the first of Everett and Petranella Wurdinger's six children.

Marian graduated from Kimberly High School in 1952 and worked at Clover Farm Grocery Store. In April 1955, she married her high school sweetheart Gene Vandenberg. The couple made their home in Bossier City, Louisiana when Gene was transferred to Barksdale AFB. Upon completing Gene's Air Force enlistment, they returned to Kimberly. In the 1970s, Marian worked at Gimbel's Department Store in Appleton before being hired by Kimberly Credit Union, where she worked until her retirement in 1996.

Marian was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Gene for over 63 years. They met in Kindergarten and through the decades still held hands, pulled pranks on each other, and laughed together. She was a loving mother to her eight children and grandmother to her 21 grandchildren. She loved to cook and her apple pie and chocolate chip cookies are famous. She was always ready to give a treat when the grandchildren were around. Marian had a great sense of humor and was known to tell a story or two (even if the "roof was too low") and kept a list of punchlines in her purse. She also served her community through volunteer work with Holy Spirit Church, American Legion Post 60 Auxiliary and the Kimberly Homemakers.

Marian is survived by seven children: David (Sarah), Lowell, OH; Don (Linda), Neenah, WI; Diane (Chris) Tenney, Spring, TX; Kathy, Fort Collins, CO; Paul (Lori), Black Creek, WI; Susan (Paul) Van Deurzen, Appleton, WI; and Jeff (Karen), Madison, WI. She was Grandma to 21 grandchildren: Erin (Ali), Ellen, Emilie, Mara, Ryan (Allison), Emily, Andrew, Laura, Jared, Ryan, Anna Grace, Jonah (Laura), Josiah, Joy, Jeremiah, Johanna, Alex (Ashleigh), Aaron, Mark, Rebekah, and Samuel. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Robert) Van Thull and brothers: Ralph (Caroline); Everett "Buddy" (Marie) and Patrick (Cathy) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and her son Mark; parents, Everett and Petranella (Stienen); sister Sharon and brother-in-law Dennis Van Dinter; and brother-in-law Robert Van Thull.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 East Kimberly Avenue, Kimberly, WI. Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen will officiate. For those that cannot attend, the mass will be lived streamed on Verkuillen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Marian's name to support patients on hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. Marian's family extends heartfelt thanks to the Holy Spirit Church, Aspire staff and Compassus Hospice workers for their overwhelming love and support.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
