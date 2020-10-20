Marian K. DuCoing
Appleton - Marian DuCoing, 87, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Carolina Manor Assisted Living, Appleton. She was born on October 6, 1933, in Appleton, daughter of Clarence and Dezma (Sieber) Kuschel. On September 11, 1953, she married Charles DuCoing in Livingston, Montana, enjoying 46 years together until his death in September of 1999.
She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1951, and later from the University Of Wisconsin Center, Menasha in 1981. She was employed at AAL Insurance, Appleton, Yellowstone Park Company, Mammoth Springs, Wyoming, Western Mortgage, Los Angeles, Convair Aircraft, San Diego, and Kimberly Clark where she was employed 21 years at the Neenah Main Office and the Aviation Division Outagamie Airport.
Her favorite things were spending time with family and friends, eating out, and traveling, both in and out of the country, most often to Colorado and Nevada. She enjoyed golfing, painting, writing, reading, learning, and dancing.
She is survived by her sisters: Maxine (Donald) Fendt and Karen (Thomas) Weyenberg; sisters-in-law: Alice and Cheryl Kuschel; nieces and nephews: Mary Jo, Ann, Steve, Kim, Brian, Jeff, Dale, Ben, and Travis whom she dearly loved; many great nieces and nephews: and an aunt: Marcella (Lawrence) Bohman.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Charles; brothers: Melvin and Wally Kuschel; and a nephew: Andrew Fendt.
Memorial service will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Marian's service will also be Livestreamed via her obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of the service.