Marian Kiesow
Formerly of Fremont - Marian J. Kiesow
KING - Marian J. (Zuehlke) Kiesow, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Fremont on January 6, 1922, to Paul and Elsie (Puls) Zuehlke. She attended Fremont/Weyauwega schools. In 1942 she was united in marriage to the late Marvin Kiesow and they enjoyed 67 years together before his passing in 2010.
Marian worked as a bookkeeper including the years that she and Marvin owned and operated the Caledonia Cheese Factory. She enjoyed a large group of friends and neighbors who gathered often over the years for card parties and special events. Marian was an avid sheepshead player and a huge Brewers fan. Many hours were spent canning and pickling the bounty from their very large garden, and she never missed her weekly bowling night with her friends. Fishing on the Wolf River was one of her favorite pastimes.
Marian and Marvin traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada and had a very memorable trip to Europe. They spent many retirement winters in Nevada as their granddaughter, Marie, was growing up. She was a member of the Fremont Legion Auxiliary and a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Marian was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She is survived by her son, Harlan (Cathy), and her daughter, Luan (Shane), grandsons, Ken (Jennie) and Mark (Erin), granddaughter, Marie (James), and great-grandchildren, Basil, Ella and George. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Edith, two nieces and a nephew, other relatives, and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin, two stillborn babies, her brothers, Leland and Paul, her brothers-in-law, Lawrence and Leland, and her nephew, Len.
The family extends special thanks to Bobbi, Cindi, Debbie, Tami, Penny, Chris and all the staff at Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, Olson Hall, 2nd floor, for your wonderful care of Marian. A very special thank you to Chaplain Wayne Schwanke for all his visits, especially those over the last month.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, a private family prayer service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be considered in the future.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020