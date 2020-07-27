Marian Kloss
Crandon - Marian C. Kloss, 86, of Crandon, Wi passed away July 24, 2020 at Friendly Village Nursing Home, Rhinelander. Marian was born July 23, 1934 in Appleton the twin daughter of Clarence and Lenore Otto.
Marian married John (Jack) Kloss on May 10, 1980. They were members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They lived in Appleton until retiring to their second home on Lake Lucerne where they have been actively involved in community and lake life, fortunate to share their time with a close-knit circle of friends.
She was, first and foremost, an accomplished homemaker and dedicated wife. Jack was truly the love of her life. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Being an identical twin was something she loved to share. Many will remember her working alongside her father at his Appleton bar, Slim Otto's.
Marian had many interests throughout her life and was willing to try new things. She loved her flower gardens, sitting in the sun, reading, quilting, and a variety of crafts. Over time Alzheimer's stole small parts of her; however, she never lost her dignity or wit and continued to enjoy family, friends or anyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Kloss; her daughters, Connie Reimer Glise, Katie (Rick) Rettler, Becky (Mike) McMahon and Mary Kay Dorris; grandchildren, Cailin (Ryan) Young, Ross (Jacki) Rettler, Claire (Logan) Dorris-Lloyd, Bree (Sean Hornyak) McMahon, Chase (Amanda) Rettler, Rachel (Jacob) Franklin; great-grandchildren, Grace, Rowan, Tess, Zane, Cora, Grant and another any day; stepdaughters, Lacinda (John) Bartholomew and Jacklyn Miller; step-grandchildren, Bridgette (Drew) Brown and Christopher Lynch. She is further survived by her siblings, Eugene (Bea) Otto, twin sister Marlene Schroeder, Charles (Marlene) Otto, Michael (Shirley) Otto, Steven (Carol) Otto, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Jim "JD" Dorris and brother-in-law, Julius Schroeder.
Marian's family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care she received at Friendly Village along with Hospice. The family will carry out a private ceremony. Internment will be at Forest Home Cemetery in Townsend. Memorials may be made to the Northwoods Walk to End Alzheimer's or Ministry Home Care Hospice of Rhinelander.
