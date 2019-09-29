|
Marian L. Jeffers
Fond du Lac - Marian L. Jeffers, 101, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on December 9, 1917, in the Town of Eau Pleine near Junction City WI, the daughter of Otto and Arvilla Forsyth Mayer.
Marian graduated from Stevens Point Teachers College and taught elementary school in Stevens Point, WI. and in a one room schoolhouse in the Eldorado area. Marian was married to Thomas Edward Jeffers on June 4, 1941, and they were blessed with four children.
Marian resumed teaching at St. Paul's School in North Fond du Lac and St. Peter's Lutheran School in Fond du Lac, retiring in 1986. After retiring, Marian was very active in the Jesus Cares Ministry and taught at Brooke Industries, along with volunteering and helping others whenever she could. She loved doing the Lord's work.
She is survived by her sons: Tom (Marge) and David (Janet) and her daughter, Mary (Jack) Terry. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, her daughter Carol (at birth), three brothers, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in the Town of Friendship. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and Marquardt Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Marian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Lutheran School.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019