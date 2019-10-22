Services
Marian "Ramona" Tapio

Marian "Ramona" Tapio Obituary
Marian "Ramona" Tapio

New London - Marian "Ramona" Tapio, age 88, New London, WI, passed away at St. Joseph Residence-Monarch Meadows on Monday, October 21, 2019; she had struggled with dementia the past 13 years. She was born to the late William and Norma (Lewison) Wagner on July 8, 1931, in Iola, WI. She graduated from Washington High School on May 27, 1949. She worked at Simmons Juvenile Products in the office for 8 years. Ramona was united in marriage to Hubert Tapio on July 16, 1955. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, crossword puzzles and reading. Ramona carried on her mother's tradition of making pickles, pickled beets and pickled fish.

Ramona is survived by her sons, Bryant (Sandra) Tapio; Clinton (Jeff Syvrud) Tapio; a brother Roger Wagner; grandchildren: Khrys (Jim) Riley, Jason (Tia) Tapio, Jennifer Tapio, Nathan (Chilwin Tanamal) Tapio. Ramona is also survived by several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and friends.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Alex Volz, husband, great-grandson Dylun Tapio, sister Louise Hennick, two brothers, Arnold and Gerald Wagner, father in-law and mother in-law, William and Katherine Tapio and a brother in-law, Ray Tapio.

Funeral services for Ramona will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London, WI.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to all the staff at Monarch Meadows, Trinity Terrace and the Ascension Hospice team for the wonderful care that was given to Ramona.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
