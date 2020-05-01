|
Marianne B. Parker
Town of Buchanan - Marianne B. Parker, age,94 passed away of natural causes on April 28, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family as she went peacefully into her Lord's arms. She had so many friends in her life and touched the lives of everyone she met. Her infectious smile, her wit, her stories, never just never got old. She was very involved with her family. A full "Book of Mother" could easily be written but the most important part of the story is that she was deeply loved and loved deeply.
She married Verl (1928-2017) November 21, 1956. He preceded her in May of 2017. They spent 64 years of wedded bliss together and raised a family of four. Her family was her life.
She was a member of Holy Angels Parish for 65 years and involved with school while the kids attended. She loved sewing, needle craft, gardening, puzzles, crosswords and baking bread. Spending time with grandkids, great grandkids and family was her favorite pastime. She looked forward to, and we thoroughly enjoyed our happy hour time with Mom and her "we nippy". It was our mother-daughters ritual.
She is survived by her children; Brian (Judy) Parker, Jan (Gary) Londre', Mark Parker and Sharon (Donnie) Hooyman; special grandchildren, Mark (Hallie) Londre', Michael (Nikki) Londre', Brooke (Kevin) Brault, Luke Hooyman and Nanette Gerrits; great grandbabies: Garrett and Grace Londre' (Mark and Hallie), Joslyn Jade Londré and soon to be Baby Londre' (Mike and Nikki), Amelia Jane Brault (Brooke and Kevin); and step grandchildren: Hunter and Spencer Gerrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Rest in the peace with the comfort of knowing how much you were truly loved by many.
In addition to her parents and husband, Verl, Marianne was preceded in death by her siblings: Germaine Schumacher (Harold), Paul Huiting, and Theodore Huiting,Jr. (Muriel); father and mother-in-law: Ollie and Margaret (Hauser) Parker; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack (Helen) Parker, Ethel (Ray) Kruse, and Ruby (Wally) Grimmer; nephew Tom Grimmer; and step grandson Ryan Hooyman.
In accordance with current gathering restrictions, a private family funeral celebration will be held at Highland Memorial Park Monday May 4 at 2pm. Only 10 people are allowed at one time. You may drive thru the park and offer your condolences. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
"She's a good-hearted woman in love with a good timin' man" Hope she is well rested because when she sees dad the dancing will begin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020