Marie E. Rappert
Menasha - Marie (Gloe) Rappert, age 84 of Menasha, passed away peacefully into the arms of angels on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Marie was born August 15, 1936 to Howard and Esther (Cherveny) Gloe in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. Her family moved to Menasha when she was small, and she attended St. Patrick grade school and graduated from Menasha High School in 1954, and married the love of her life, Donnie Rappert, in 1956.
Marie enjoyed time spent with her family, two boys, and two girls. When they were in school, she went to work for Wisconsin Tissue Mills until retirement.
Marie's primary focus in life was her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout catholic and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha. "Donnie and Marie" were very active members of the Knights of Columbus through which they acquired many friends and enjoyed many camping trips. Marie also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, travelling, playing Bingo, bowling, music, and she was an avid fan of the Minnesota Viking Football team. She also loved animals.
After her husband passed away, her health turned bad and she went to live at Island Shores in Neenah for their assisted living services. Marie met a lot of new friends and she had many crafts, Mandela coloring, Bingo, and card playing to keep her busy. Her daughter bought her a new little kitten which really brightened her life!
Marie is survived by her children: Donna (Terry) Link; David Rappert; Doreen (Chris) Mellberg; and Daniel (Amy) Rappert; 10 grandchildren: Joy and Jon Link; Rebecca Kettner; Anna (Mike) Kahler; Jacob and Samantha Mellberg; and Lucas, Nicholas, and Jessica Rappert; as well as five great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, McKenna, Emmalynn, Charleigh Joe, and Mason. Marie is also survived by her beloved cat, Molly, and by her sisters: Karen Manley and Diane Smith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie, by her husband of 57 years, Donald Rappert; by her parents; and by her grandson, Joey Link.
A funeral service for Marie will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service. She and Donnie will be interred in St. John's Cemetery, Menasha.
Marie's family would like to thank the caregivers at Parkside, as well as the nurses of AseraCare, for all the care and courtesies they have shown to Marie, as well as her special friends, John, Sue, and Kami.
