Marie Erdman
Kimberly - Marie Helen Erdman, 86, of Kimberly passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in the Town of Buchanan on February 16, 1933, to the late Edward and Lucille (Wolf) Glasheen. Marie was united in marriage to James Erdman on May 18, 1957, in Kaukauna at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was known for her handy work, knitting, crocheting, sewing and counted cross-stich. Marie enjoyed taking bus adventures with her husband and friends. She loved her family and friends and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her children Marge Erdman, Bill (Alice) Erdman and Karen Erdman, grandchildren Katie (Christopher) Noack and Andrew Erdman, great-grandchildren Archer Noack and Isabel Erdman, brother James (Cathy) Glasheen, sister-in-law Winifred "Toots" Erdmann, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Tom Erdman, brother Gerald Glasheen, sister Florence Glasheen, in-laws Evelyn (Ted) Herman, Herbert (Mary) Erdman, Ada (Jack) Burton and Robert Erdmann.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 204 E Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, WI, with Deacon Bruce Corey officiating. A time for visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at wichmannfargo.com.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Paul Elder Services as well as the St. Paul Hospice staff.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019