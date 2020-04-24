|
Marie H. Whittemore
Menasha - Marie H. Whittemore (Mrs. William E. Whittemore), age 95, of Menasha, was guided by the hand of her loving husband on April 23, 2020 to join him eternally in heaven where they will rest together. On January 3, 1925 she was born at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah to the late Ralph and Helen Kurtzweil. On February 18, 1950 she married William E. Whittemore at St. Vincent Church in Oshkosh, WI. Marie was a switchboard operator at H.C. Pranges for several years and would gift wrap presents at the holidays to help out. She then became a homemaker to raiser her two sons whom she loved very much. Marie was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha where she volunteered in the kitchen for many special events.
She is survived by her children: William (Dawn) Whittemore Jr. and James Whittemore; grandchildren: Michael P. Malcore, Whitney E. Whittemore, James Whittemore Jr., Ashley Whittemore and Alicia Whittemore. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sr.; brother, Robert (Betty) Kurtzweil.
The funeral service for Marie will be livestreamed at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and a link will be available at her obituary at www.wichmannfargo.com. She will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Menasha.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at EdenBrook of Appleton (formerly Bridges) for the care given to Marie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020