Marie Juhre
1920 - 2020
Marie Juhre

Kaukauna - Marie M. Juhre, age 100, of Kaukauna, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna. She was born to Fred & Mary (Meier) Daniel on May 19, 1920 in Stockbridge.

Marie graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1937 and attended the Appleton Beauty College. She moved to Racine where she worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years.

Marie married Earl Juhre on January 15, 1951. She returned to reside in Kimberly after 60 years in Racine. She loved to come to the Stockbridge meal site and play "Nickels" with her friends.

She is survived by a niece: Jennifer Christiansen; nephews: Fred (Barb) Daniel, Phillip (Sue) Daniel and Leon (Helen) Cordy. She is further survived by grand nieces and nephews, and friends that accepted her into their lives and made her life enjoyable.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1994; 3 sisters: Esther (Roman) Cordy, Maude (John) Gonnering and infant Cora; 3 brothers: Dale, Earl & Bernard; 2 nephews: Todd & Dennis Daniel; and 2 nieces: Kathy Van Dyke and Virginia Hartzheim.

Funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Dcn. Dennis Bennin officiating. Burial will be in the Portland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Marie's family would like to thank St. Paul's Villa for the excellent care given to Marie over the last four years.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wieting Family Funeral Home
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
