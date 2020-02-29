Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Marie Toepke
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
Formerly of Fremont - Marie E. Toepke, age 76, of Fond du lac, formerly of Fremont, died on Friday, February 28, 2020, following a long illness . She was born on May 9, 1943 in Ripon, WI, the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth(Schmuhl) Penke. On June 21, 1969, Marie married Dallas Toepke in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1996. Marie worked at Churny Cheese in Weyauwega for several years, and also worked at Silverfield Cheese and Brasch's in Fremont for many years. Marie, who also earned the nickname, Cooky, was a talented artist who loved to decorated cakes, bake delicious food for her family and friends, write poetry, paint, and write calligraphy. She also had a bit of a sweet tooth and enjoyed her chocolates.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Denise (Jake) Chaitkin, Skokie, IL; two grandsons, Eli and Max; her brother-in-law, LeVan Toepke, Fremont, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas, a brother, David, and two sisters-in-law, Eunice(Jr.) Koplien, and Betty Toepke. .

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
