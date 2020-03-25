|
Marillyn Freeman
Neenah - Marillyn Ila Freeman, a gifted musician, beloved teacher and mentor, died on March 24, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Marion, WI on February 23, 1935, Marillyn grew up in New London and Appleton, where she began playing the pipe organ for local church services at the age of 12. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1953 and the Lawrence College Conservatory of Music, earning a degree in music performance in 1957. While at Lawrence, Marillyn met her future husband Ralph and they were married in 1958. Following graduation Marillyn taught music at Lawrence and worked in the President's office at Princeton University, eventually returning to WI and settling in Green Bay where she taught piano and played organ in the Moravian Church.
In 1965 Marillyn and Ralph moved to Neenah where a year later Marillyn began a 54-year career as the church organist for St. Paul Lutheran Church. In addition to playing the organ and piano, as Director of Music Ministries Marillyn planned worship services, directed youth choirs, accompanied the adult Sanctuary Choir, presented numerous church musicals and guided the church in purchasing a new Dobson organ in 1986. She earned an Associate of the American Guild of Organists degree in 1995 and an Associate in Music Ministry degree in 2000. Over the course of her career Marillyn played almost every organ in the Fox Valley area including the organ at Lawrence for graduation convocations. In 2014 she was asked to play for the installation of the new Synod Bishop and played for many Synod assemblies.
Throughout her career she continued to teach piano and organ, organizing piano recitals, judging piano competitions and mentoring hundreds of young musicians as she shared her musical gifts with the Fox Valley. Marillyn was a member of the Fox Valley Music Teachers for over 40 years, a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity since college, served as Treasurer of the North Eastern Wisconsin chapter of the American Guild of Organists for over 50 years and was active in the National Hymn Society. For many years she and her husband Ralph, an accomplished pianist, violinist and published author of hymn texts, performed organ and piano duets each August as part of the Lunchtime Organ Recital Series. Marillyn and Ralph filled their home in Neenah with beautiful music and abundant love, a priceless gift for which their children are forever grateful.
Marillyn was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Ila Warner of Appleton and younger sisters Marjorie Warner of Richmond, VA and Janet O'Leary of Western Springs, IL. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years Ralph Freeman, her five children Rebecca (Stephen Fusfeld) Freeman of Neenah, Jennifer (Terry) Timm of Neenah, Robert (Robin) Freeman of Darien, IL, Jon Freeman of Whitefish Bay and Paul (Nicole Berman) Freeman of Stow, MA, twelve grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
A private funeral and burial will be held for the immediate family. A public memorial service celebrating the life of Marillyn Freeman will be scheduled and announced when public health conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations in any amount to the music ministry program at St Paul Lutheran Church of Neenah (200 North Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956) or to either the Melanoma Research Fund or the Surgical Oncology Outcomes Research and Awareness Fund at the University of Wisconsin (supportuw.org/give). The family offers their deepest gratitude to Dr Mark Albertini, Dr Sharon Weber, Mary Beth Henry NP and the entire UW Carbone Cancer Center medical staff of compassionate doctors and nurses who gave Marillyn tremendous comfort and expert treatment during her decade-long cancer journey.
