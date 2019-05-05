Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
808 S Pearl Street
New London, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
808 S Pearl Street
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ann Brown


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Ann Brown Obituary
Marilyn Ann Brown

New London - Marilyn Ann Brown, 79, of New London, passed away peacefully in her home on May 1, 2019, after a courageous ten year battle with cancer. Marilyn faced her diagnosis without complaint and with a strength and grace that serve as an inspiration to her family and friends.

Marilyn was a life-long resident of New London, Wisconsin. She was born to Lisle and Theresa (Taubel) Hall on June 4, 1939, and married Ronald Brown on May 14, 1966. Together they ran the Ben Franklin Five and Dime in New London until 1980 and a local pet shop before retiring. Marilyn loved life, family, cats, and traveling—preferring the warmer climates. She instilled a passion for exploring nature and off-beat tourist locations in her sons and grandchildren. Marilyn loved plants and playing cards—especially when she won!

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Brown; her grandson, Travis Brown; her brothers: Harold, Howard, and Leon Hall; and her sister, Lorraine Jameson. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Renee), Craig (Cindy Wood), and Dale (Michelle); granddaughter, Katie; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Hall and Janice Fleming.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary are greatly appreciated. Safe Haven has lovingly agreed to provide a home to Marilyn's special kitty, Kelly.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.