Marilyn Ann Brown
New London - Marilyn Ann Brown, 79, of New London, passed away peacefully in her home on May 1, 2019, after a courageous ten year battle with cancer. Marilyn faced her diagnosis without complaint and with a strength and grace that serve as an inspiration to her family and friends.
Marilyn was a life-long resident of New London, Wisconsin. She was born to Lisle and Theresa (Taubel) Hall on June 4, 1939, and married Ronald Brown on May 14, 1966. Together they ran the Ben Franklin Five and Dime in New London until 1980 and a local pet shop before retiring. Marilyn loved life, family, cats, and traveling—preferring the warmer climates. She instilled a passion for exploring nature and off-beat tourist locations in her sons and grandchildren. Marilyn loved plants and playing cards—especially when she won!
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Brown; her grandson, Travis Brown; her brothers: Harold, Howard, and Leon Hall; and her sister, Lorraine Jameson. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Renee), Craig (Cindy Wood), and Dale (Michelle); granddaughter, Katie; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Hall and Janice Fleming.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary are greatly appreciated. Safe Haven has lovingly agreed to provide a home to Marilyn's special kitty, Kelly.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019