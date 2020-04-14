|
|
Marilyn "Doty" Bohman
Town of Ellington - Marilyn Bohman, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 14, 1930, daughter to Louis and Agnes (Krug) Suttner. She was united in marriage to her husband of 68 years, Anthony "Tony" Bohman, on June 16, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. Marilyn and Tony enjoyed traveling the states with friends and family for many decades, saving and collecting postcards and trinkets, along with albums of pictures from every trip.
Marilyn and Tony wanted children and when they were unable to accomplish this the usual way they adopted 3 children and gave them a home and opportunities which would have otherwise possibly been lost to them within the system.
Marilyn; she was not only a master gardener with vegetables but her flower gardens were a thing of beauty. Every year Marilyn tried to come up with a new arrangement so it would be just a little better than the year before. She was a legendary cook and every pie she made was Tony's favorite. She also enjoyed canning, churning butter, carding wool, spinning yarn on her spinning wheel, sewing, and painting with watercolors. She was an avid contributor of Letters to the Editor and articles to Reminisce Magazine. Marilyn was a member of The Homemakers Group for 25 years and created lifelong friendships with the other women in her group. She could also play the spoons, the juice harp and she sang beautifully and spent a season with the Chaminade Chorus in Appleton.
She is survived by daughter Carolyn Bohman, son Joseph Bohman. Grandkids: Phillip (Becky) Bohman, Alexis Bohman, Amber (Jake) Meyer and Charissa (Matthew) Bernarde. Great-grandchildren: Jayden (15), Wyatt (11), Keondra (10), Christian (9), Kyler (7), Skylar (7), Cash (5), Charlotte (4) and Kolt (3). She is further survived by, a sister-in-law Therese Corr, special nephew, Art (Ann) Wegner, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Agnes (Krug) Suttner, husband, Anthony "Tony" Bohman, mother and father-in-law, Anton and Regina (Pritzl) Bohman (daughter, Ameila Bohman, sisters, Geraldine (Arthur) Wegner and Bernice (Hugo) Werth.
Due to state-mandated regulations on gatherings private family funeral Mass will be held for Marilyn. The family welcomes those interested in joining them via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/95660798694
Mom and Dad loved to dance every chance they got, loved all of their nieces and nephews and their many accomplishments as well as their grandchildren, and their large extended family. Their love of each other, their family, and their faith was the glue that kept them happily married for 68 years. Now as they greet each other again in heaven I'm sure they will be doing a jitterbug or a polka for old time's sake.
Marilyn was able to remain in the home she loved with the help of Tony's nephew, Charlie Bohman, his wife Julia, the Arc Angels Senior Homecare and the amazing help and companionship of Yvonne Kaphingst for the past 2 years. We are all so very grateful for the endless and unfailing love, care and compassion that they have so generously shown.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020