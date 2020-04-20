|
|
Marilyn C. Montgomery
Waupaca - Marilyn Carol Montgomery was welcomed home to the Lord on April 16, 2020 from ThedaCare Medical Center, Waupaca. Marilyn was born in the Town of Waupaca on October 9, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Irma (Reek) Sellin. She was baptized into the Lord on Nov. 3, 1935 and confirmed May 22, 1949. On November 23, 1961, Marilyn married Ward S. Montgomery at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and were married for 53 years.
Following graduation Marilyn moved to Green Bay and completed Comptometer School. She worked as a bookkeeper for her uncles at Waupaca County Motors and her favorite job was as a bookkeeper for the Tomorrow Valley Co-Op. For over 30 years, she and her husband processed venison on the family farm. A majority of her time was spent at home raising her children. She cherished all the time she spent with her grandson Brandon. Marilyn enjoyed reading, bowling, and attending her children's sporting and 4-H events. Marilyn taught Sunday School at Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 25 years, where she was a lifelong member.
She is survived by a son Russell Montgomery of Waupaca, a daughter and son-in-law Joann and Ken Kasper of Waupaca, a grandson Brandon Engel of Waupaca and four step-grandchildren: Krystle Daujotas, Alex, Adam and Jeremy Kasper. Four brothers, Arden Sellin, Elden (Linda) Sellin, Norman (Mary) Sellin, Elden (Linda) Sellin and numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Ward, parents, infant son, brother Leland, sisters-in-law, Elaine Sellin and Diane Sellin, brother and sister-in-law, W.K. (Spike) and Mary Lautenbach.
The family would like to sincerely thank relatives, neighbors and friends as well as ThedaCare at Home Hospice services for all their dedication, support and kindness over the last several months.
Social distancing will be observed during visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with a private family service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waupaca. Visitors should enter through the bell tower doors. A live streamed service will be available from the Immanuel Lutheran Church website http://www.immanuelwaupaca.com/site/audiodownloads.asp?sec_id=140003042 at 11:00 am. Burial will take place following the service at Lakeside Memorial Park, Waupaca. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020