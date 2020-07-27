Marilyn Carranco
Appleton - Marilyn Joan Carranco, 69, Appleton, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following a 3 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and is now with her loved ones in heaven. She was born on March 19, 1951, to the late Norman and Lila (Loehr) Graffen in Oshkosh. Marilyn was united in marriage to Ruben D. Carranco on January 7, 1978, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oshkosh. She loved traveling and dancing with her husband. Marilyn took joy in spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed buying jewelry and making jewelry with beads. Marilyn took delight in finishing a word search, fill-in puzzles as well as putting color to paper with any medium.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, siblings Diane (Mike) Adamczyk, Linda (Gene) Schiesl, Judy (Vern) DeMotts, Sue Vaughan, Michael (Cheryl) Graffen (Marilyn's twin) and Karen (Norman) Sutter. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her pooch SallyAnn.
Marilyn was preceded in death by siblings Jean Graffen and Roger Graffen.
In light of the current social distancing practices Marilyn's family wishes for private family services to be held. Please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
to express online condolences.