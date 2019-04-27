|
Marilyn D. Beyer
Egg Harbor - Marilyn D. Beyer, age 80, died on April 24, 2019 after a brief, but very brave battle with cancer.
Marilyn was born December 24, 1938 to the late Peter and Esther (Maki) Friz in Rhinelander, WI. She grew up there, attended grade school and graduated from Union High School. She subsequently attended the UW Oshkosh Library Science program.
Marilyn settled in Appleton, WI where she dedicated her life to raising her children. She later began working in the payroll department at Lawrence University. Marilyn became a Certified Professional Organizer and started her own organizing business called More Organized - Leave it for Marilyn, that she eventually relocated to Door County. She was very proud of her work with various employers in Door County that she was able to use her organizing and bookkeeping skills to benefit their businesses. Her most fulfilling employment was as the administrator of the Matthew House thrift shop in Egg Harbor, WI. She worked there for over 20 years and loved the daily interactions she had with the customers.
Survivors include her loving children, Lani (Jamie) Hildebrandt and Rory Beyer, she had a special relationship as "Nonnie" to her granddaughter Maddie. Other survivors include grandchildren Skye, Jade, and Ashley and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gene.
A private family burial will be held in Forest Cemetery, Stevens Point, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019