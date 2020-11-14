1/1
Marilyn Flatt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Flatt

Neenah - Marilyn J. Flatt, age 88 of Neenah, passed away after a short illness late Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 6, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to the late Carl and Margaret Croxen. She was raised in Illinois where she met and married Bernard Flatt, Sr. Together they raised their family while moving throughout the Midwest, following Bernard's job, finally settling in Neenah. After raising her children, Marilyn worked at, and then volunteered at, Theda Clark for many years.

Marilyn will be missed by her four children: Marilyn Flatt; Bernard (Barb) Flatt, Jr.; Barrie Flatt; and Melissa Flatt; as well as by her grandchildren, Justin (Sara), Michelle, and Mykala; and her great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, James Flatt, and sister-in-law, Crystal Flatt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard.

A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Marilyn will join Bernard at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205. W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved