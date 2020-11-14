Marilyn Flatt
Neenah - Marilyn J. Flatt, age 88 of Neenah, passed away after a short illness late Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 6, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to the late Carl and Margaret Croxen. She was raised in Illinois where she met and married Bernard Flatt, Sr. Together they raised their family while moving throughout the Midwest, following Bernard's job, finally settling in Neenah. After raising her children, Marilyn worked at, and then volunteered at, Theda Clark for many years.
Marilyn will be missed by her four children: Marilyn Flatt; Bernard (Barb) Flatt, Jr.; Barrie Flatt; and Melissa Flatt; as well as by her grandchildren, Justin (Sara), Michelle, and Mykala; and her great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, James Flatt, and sister-in-law, Crystal Flatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard.
A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Marilyn will join Bernard at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
