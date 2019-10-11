Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Abraham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Abraham Obituary
Marilyn J. Abraham

New London - Marilyn Joanne Abraham, age 81, of New London passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1937 in New London to the late Otto and Meta (Breitenfeldt) Forster. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Abraham on May 21, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2004. Marilyn loved flowers and gardening. She worked at the Press Star/Buyers Guide in New London.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Gail (Nick) Dreier and Kay Abraham; grandchildren, Eric (Nicole) Dreier and Ashley Dreier; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Mason and siblings, Marlene Tews, Myra Hanlon and Clifford (Irene) Forster.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and 2 infant sisters.

The funeral for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent