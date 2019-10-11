|
Marilyn J. Abraham
New London - Marilyn Joanne Abraham, age 81, of New London passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1937 in New London to the late Otto and Meta (Breitenfeldt) Forster. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Abraham on May 21, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2004. Marilyn loved flowers and gardening. She worked at the Press Star/Buyers Guide in New London.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Gail (Nick) Dreier and Kay Abraham; grandchildren, Eric (Nicole) Dreier and Ashley Dreier; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Mason and siblings, Marlene Tews, Myra Hanlon and Clifford (Irene) Forster.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and 2 infant sisters.
The funeral for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019