Marilyn Jean ChristensenAppleton - Marilyn Jean Christensen, 92, of Appleton, passed away peacefully in her home after a long, fulfilling life on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1927, to the late Harry H. and Alice (Landers) Long in Appleton. Marilyn was married to Delton D. Christensen DDS on December 20, 1958 by Fr. O'Brien in the Catholic Chapel at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where Del was stationed and Marilyn taught during their time there.Marilyn graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in Milwaukee and Edgewood College in Madison with a degree in elementary education. She taught for 20 years in WI, IL, CA and Germany. She was a lifelong and active member of St. Mary's Parish where she taught CCD classes and was a member of the Liturgy Committee. Marilyn was very outgoing and loved to entertain. She enjoyed playing cards and trivia games, doing crossword puzzles, reading and finding recipes. She volunteered her time, was a member of Appleton Woman's Club, King's Daughter's and numerous bridge clubs. For 15 years she spent winters with Del in Naples, Florida. Although she enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family, she was just as content reading books in her sunroom.Marilyn is survived by her children Tracy Christensen and Sara (Peter) Gull; her sister Joan Kolosso; brothers Keith and Robin Long; sisters-in-law June Long, Gladys Long, and Mary Medler ; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings John, Donald, Jerry, and Marquette.A funeral mass for Marilyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 S. State Street, Appleton with Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass directly at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Following mass, a burial ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.For those who wish to view the mass online, there will be live streaming. Visit our website to click on the link at the start of the mass.The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and especially nurse Richard, for the wonderful care shown to Marilyn and her family. And to her son Trace who lovingly cared for his Mother these past 18 months and was with her when she passed.