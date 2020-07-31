Marilyn Jean NeubertGreenville - Marilyn Jean Neubert (Mully,) age 69, of Greenville, lost her 9 year battle to cancer, and passed away peacefully in her home on July 30th, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, children, and granddaughter. Marilyn was born in Appleton on March 6th, 1951 to Catherine and Howard McGuire. On November 4th, 1969, Marilyn married James M. Neubert. Together they had four children. Marilyn graduated from Hortonville High School in 1969. She was a very talented person who loved doing wood work and taxidermy. Marilyn also enjoyed spending time with her children, listening to music, shopping, going for car rides, camping, and spoiling her grandchildren. Having grandchildren was so special to Marilyn, and she absolutely adored each and every one of them. Family was everything to her.She is survived by her husband James; daughter Sheila Kasal (Scott Pelegrin), sons; Jim Neubert (Gina), Ryan Neubert (Lauranne), Paul Neubert (Nikita). By her sisters; Mary Bauman (Joe), Karen Vander Logt (Rick), Michelyn Schmitz (Steve), Brother Bobby McGuire, sister-in-laws; Shirley Vandenberg, Sue Behm (Gordy Thivierge), grandchildren; Makayla, Emily, Mason, Mckenna, Cassie, Bailey, Aiden, and Paris.She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine, and father, Howard McGuire, brother Ray McGuire (Syndi), and brother-in-law Mike Neubert (Brenda).A funeral service for Marilyn will be held at Valley Funeral Home N1858 Greenville Dr. in Greenville, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with the service to follow at 1:00 PM. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and entire staff at ThedaCare. Marilyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.