Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jean Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Jean Rice Obituary
Marilyn Jean Rice

Appleton - 70, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sat. June 29, 2019 following a second courageous battle against cancer. Friends are invited to share in a time of Celebration for Marilyn from 4 - 6 PM at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Wed. July 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: ThedaCare Foundation-Capes of Hope program www.thedacare.org/donations.aspx and Fox Valley Humane Ass. www.foxvalleypets.org/donate/ as Marilyn was fond of both organizations.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent