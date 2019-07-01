|
Marilyn Jean Rice
Appleton - 70, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sat. June 29, 2019 following a second courageous battle against cancer. Friends are invited to share in a time of Celebration for Marilyn from 4 - 6 PM at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Wed. July 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: ThedaCare Foundation-Capes of Hope program www.thedacare.org/donations.aspx and Fox Valley Humane Ass. www.foxvalleypets.org/donate/ as Marilyn was fond of both organizations.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019