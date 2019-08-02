|
Marilyn Loretta Ebben
Kaukauna - Marilyn L. Ebben, age 83, of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (Hilger) Stadler. She married James Ebben on September 30, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton.
Marilyn enjoyed crocheting and making sure everyone got their own afghan. She loved attending to her gardens and flowers. Marilyn was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, James Ebben; daughters: Carrie (Al) Roskom and Cindy (Ron) Nackers; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Ebben; grandchildren: Monica (Jamey) Gosz, Jeff Roskom, Doug (special friend, April Shapot) Roskom, Tara Roskom, Angela (Patrick) Fischer, Amanda (Ryan) Huss and Aimee (Tim) Bergstrom; great grandchildren: Lucas, Kamden, Siena, Logan, Rexton, Jack, Brynlee, Billy, Tyler and Kenzie; sister, Donna Reynebeau; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doris Stadler, Don (Dorothy) Ebben, Lucielle (Roger) Hietpas and Betty Ebben; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecilia; a son, Randy Ebben; siblings: Jerome (Mary) Stadler, Jerry (Rosie) Stadler, Ronald (Bernice) Stadler, Eugene (Carol) Stadler, Joyce (Vincent) Vander Logt and Cyril Stadler; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry Reynebeau, Martin Ebben and Robert (Glady) Ebben.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Ron Belitz will officiate. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Ebben family would like to thank the staff at Theda Clark in Neenah, especially the 2nd floor for your compassionate care given to Marilyn during her short stay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019