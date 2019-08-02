Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Ebben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Loretta Ebben


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Loretta Ebben Obituary
Marilyn Loretta Ebben

Kaukauna - Marilyn L. Ebben, age 83, of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (Hilger) Stadler. She married James Ebben on September 30, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton.

Marilyn enjoyed crocheting and making sure everyone got their own afghan. She loved attending to her gardens and flowers. Marilyn was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, James Ebben; daughters: Carrie (Al) Roskom and Cindy (Ron) Nackers; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Ebben; grandchildren: Monica (Jamey) Gosz, Jeff Roskom, Doug (special friend, April Shapot) Roskom, Tara Roskom, Angela (Patrick) Fischer, Amanda (Ryan) Huss and Aimee (Tim) Bergstrom; great grandchildren: Lucas, Kamden, Siena, Logan, Rexton, Jack, Brynlee, Billy, Tyler and Kenzie; sister, Donna Reynebeau; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doris Stadler, Don (Dorothy) Ebben, Lucielle (Roger) Hietpas and Betty Ebben; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecilia; a son, Randy Ebben; siblings: Jerome (Mary) Stadler, Jerry (Rosie) Stadler, Ronald (Bernice) Stadler, Eugene (Carol) Stadler, Joyce (Vincent) Vander Logt and Cyril Stadler; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry Reynebeau, Martin Ebben and Robert (Glady) Ebben.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Ron Belitz will officiate. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Ebben family would like to thank the staff at Theda Clark in Neenah, especially the 2nd floor for your compassionate care given to Marilyn during her short stay.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent