Marilyn M. Fishel
Neenah - Marilyn M. Fishel, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug.31, 2020. Marilyn was born on July 2, 1933 in Bessemer, Mich. The daughter of the late John and Louise (Barto) Springhetti. After graduating from A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer, she attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich. Marilyn worked as a legal secretary for the Gogebic County Prosecutor's office before leaving her small town and moving to Chicago, Ill. She worked in downtown Chicago as the corporate secretary for the VP of Standard Oil Co. While living there, Marilyn met Donald Fishel at the Aragon Ballroom where they were both exuberant dancers. Marilyn married Donald on Oct. 19, 1957, and they were married for 46 years, settling in Neenah, Wis. where they made their home and started a family. Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker and devoted mother to Susan and Thomas. After her children were grown, she worked for many years at the medical office of Dr. John Haselow in Neenah specializing in medical billing and coding.
Marilyn was a charter member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah and was very active at the church as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteering for many activities. Giving her time and energy as a servant of Christ was a key part of Marilyn's life for the past 30 years. Marilyn was a member of the Social Concerns committee and coordinated many activities for the parish, including Christmas gift bags for the homebound, nursing home parishioners and patients at Winnebago Mental Health Institute; sending out bereavement cards; and the coordinator of Rice Bowl during Lent. Over the years, Marilyn also volunteered for the Round-Up Festival, coffee and rolls after Mass, served lunch at the school cafeteria and senior dinners, counted the Sunday collection, cleaned the altar and sacristy, baked desserts for parish funerals and knitted beautiful prayer shawls. Marilyn was an active participant with the Ladies in Prayer and cherished these very dear friends in her life. She was instrumental in the Ladies in Prayer monthly rosary and supplied religious greeting cards as well as home-baked brownies.
Marilyn was also an active volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul in Neenah for many years, cashiering as well as tagging and displaying crafts and art supply merchandise.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Fishel, her daughter-in-law Gail Fishel, grandchildren: Eric, Matthew and Chelsea Grover; Kirk (Courtney) Fishel and Alexandra Fishel, and a great-grandson, Clark Fishel. She is also survived by a brother, David (Bonnie) Springhetti. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her beloved son, Dr. Thomas Fishel and siblings, Jack, Bernadine and Jerome Springhetti.
A private funeral Mass and celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah with burial at St. Margaret Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Marilyn's honor for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
and the National Kidney Foundation
.
We will miss sweet Marilyn dearly. No one is truly gone when they live on in our hearts forever. We love you so much.
For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
.