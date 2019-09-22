Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Marilyn Jacobson
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH
809 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Neenah, WI
Marilyn M. Jacobson

Marilyn M. Jacobson Obituary
Marilyn M. Jacobson

Neenah - Marilyn M. Jacobson, age 89 of Neenah, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Brewster Village. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 4pm at OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 809 S. Commercial Street, Neenah with the Rev. Dennis Ellison, Rev. Dean Pingel, and Rev. Mel Frahm officiating. Friends may call at Westgor Funeral Home 205 W. Doty Avenue Neenah on Saturday, September 28th from 4-7pm and at the church on Sunday September 29th from 1pm until the time of service. She will be laid to rest on Monday, September 30th at 11:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. A full obituary will run in Wednesday's edition of the Post-Crescent.

A memorial fund is being established for Batten Disease Support and Research Association (BDSRA) in honor of great grandson Brody, and the Neenah Animal Shelter.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Remember
