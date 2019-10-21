Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rappel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Rappel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Rappel Obituary
Marilyn M. Rappel

Appleton - Marilyn Marie Rappel "Lynn", 85 died Sunday October 20, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born July 10, 1934 in Sheboygan Falls, WI, daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Shaefer) Kraus. Lynn married Allen Rappel on May 3, 1958. They celebrated 50 years together before Allen preceded Lynn in death on March 22, 2008.

Lynn enjoyed quilting, reading, western movies, crossword puzzles, and painting rosemaling patterns on wood. Her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with her family, especially at their cabin in Eagle River.

Lynn is survived by her four children: three daughters: Suzanne (Jerry) Wilfer, Neenah, Kathryn Londo (significant other Dr. Mark McCann), McFarland, and Carrie (Gary) Wondrash, Appleton; son, TJ (Christina), Appleton; and five grandchildren: Samantha Londo, Jack and Max Oppor, Natus and Arabella Rappel. She was further preceded in death by two brothers: Donald and William Kraus.

Private family services were held according to Lynn's wishes.

Lynn's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gregory Hunter, and the entire Emergency Room staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, for all of their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent