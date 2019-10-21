|
Marilyn M. Rappel
Appleton - Marilyn Marie Rappel "Lynn", 85 died Sunday October 20, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born July 10, 1934 in Sheboygan Falls, WI, daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Shaefer) Kraus. Lynn married Allen Rappel on May 3, 1958. They celebrated 50 years together before Allen preceded Lynn in death on March 22, 2008.
Lynn enjoyed quilting, reading, western movies, crossword puzzles, and painting rosemaling patterns on wood. Her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with her family, especially at their cabin in Eagle River.
Lynn is survived by her four children: three daughters: Suzanne (Jerry) Wilfer, Neenah, Kathryn Londo (significant other Dr. Mark McCann), McFarland, and Carrie (Gary) Wondrash, Appleton; son, TJ (Christina), Appleton; and five grandchildren: Samantha Londo, Jack and Max Oppor, Natus and Arabella Rappel. She was further preceded in death by two brothers: Donald and William Kraus.
Private family services were held according to Lynn's wishes.
Lynn's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gregory Hunter, and the entire Emergency Room staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019