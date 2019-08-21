Services
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran
126 N Pine St
Hortonville, WI 54944
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran
Hortonville, WI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran
Hortonville, WI
Marilyn May Everts


1933 - 2019
Marilyn May Everts Obituary
Marilyn May Everts

Hortonville - 1933-2019

Marilyn Everts, age 86 of Hortonville, Wisconsin, went peacefully to her forever home on Monday, August 19. She was born in Hortonville on May 21, 1933 to King and Alice (Behrend) Schwebs. On June 23, 1952, shortly after graduating from Hortonville High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Bud (Shubert) Everts in Oceanside, California while he was serving his country proudly as a Marine. A few years after returning to Hortonville, she began working as a secretary in the Hortonville School District, where she was employed for 30 years until her retirement in 1996. Later, in her late seventies, she responded to the Hortonville District's request to come back to work intermittently as a staff substitute and did so until just months before her passing.

Marilyn is survived by Mark (Sandy), Kerry, Becky (Bruce) Meyers, Kyle and Cory (Amanda); grandchildren Kendra, Colton, Carly, Hallie, Jaxon and Ezekiel Everts; former daughter-in-law Tara Everts; sister Maxine (Wally) Hoewisch and brother David (Judy) Schwebs, and sister-in-law Carol Meshnick. She was preceded in death by her parents and father- and mother-in-law Clarence and Mildred (Schuh) Everts, and husband Bud.

Memorial service Saturday, August 24, Bethlehem Lutheran, Hortonville. Visitation 9-11 A.M; Service 11 A.M. Pastor Phil Koelpin officiating.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 21, 2019
