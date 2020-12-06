Dear Herb and Family,



Please accept our deepest sympathy in the loss of your wife and mother. We are so sorry to think of the final illness and struggles for someone so giving and vibrant. We hope the beautiful things about her, the treasured moments and special memories each of you have will surround you at this time.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.



Sincerely,



Richard and Jan Keene

Richard and Jan Keene

Friend