Marilynn A. MacDonald
Neenah - Marilynn Ann MacDonald
12/19/1924 - 7/10/2020
Our dear mother closed her eyes for the last time at 1:05 a.m. July 10, 2020.
Marilynn was born December 19, 1924, in the Town of Menasha, to the late Otto and Bessie (Seelow) Jurgenson and lived in Neenah-Menasha her entire life.
After high school, Marilynn worked in the office at Kimberly-Clark, taking pride that she "did a man's accounting job" while the men were off to war. On August 31, 1946, she married George William MacDonald, who preceded her in death October 3, 1985. She became a stay-at-home mom after children blessed her life but held some part-time positions in later years.
Marilynn was a life member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Neenah, an enthusiastic Packers fan, and enjoyed playing poker, sheepshead, and bingo. Her self-professed joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She adored watching videos of the great-grands on her I-pad until that was no longer viable due to dementia. In spite of a 1996 leg amputation and dementia in her early 90's, Marilynn continued to be kind, thoughtful, and concerned about other's feelings. She was always grateful for little things in life and never wished to be a burden.
Marilynn is survived by her daughter Ann (Tom) Wurster and their children: David (Keelie) - children Jack, Austin, Laney; Mike (Beth) - children Tommy, Aubrey, Mark; and Matt (Melissa) - children Annie Claire, Vivian, Lucy all in Ohio; Marilynn's daughter Lynn Riviere (Neenah) and Lynn's daughter Renee Riviere (Jay Isaacson) (Madison); son Bruce MacDonald (Dallas) and his son Jed and grandson Chase (Michigan); Barbara Hainer (Todd) and children: Garett Neff (Beth) - children Cole and Caleb (Neenah) and our beloved Ali Neff who went to heaven in February; Nate and Trenton Hainer (Fox Cities).
Special thanks to Mom's friends Brenda and Sharyn, for all their visits, support, and love and to Heartland Hospice and Christy at American Grand who made things much better.
There will be a small private service held to celebrate Marilynn. If you wish to honor Marilynn, please share in her kindness and offer a smile, a hug, or a kind word to a fellow human.
