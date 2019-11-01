Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
For more information about
Marilynn Sindahl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Menasha’s Westgor Funeral Home.
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Menasha’s Westgor Funeral Home.
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilynn Sindahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilynn K. Sindahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilynn K. Sindahl Obituary
Marilynn K. Sindahl

Appleton - Marilynn K. Sindahl, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born January 1, 1939 in Neenah, daughter of the late Charles and Marcella (Rohe) Martin.

Marilynn graduated from Menasha High School in 1956. She married Danford Sindahl in 1956. Marilynn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling with Dan, playing cards, reading and listening to Brewer games on the radio.

Marilynn was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha.

Survivors include her husband, Dan; three children: Scott (Cindy) Sindahl, Brian (Diane) Sindahl, Stephanie Gumma and her fiancé, Edward Turner; seven grandchildren: Christopher (Kim) Sindahl, Michael (Brianna) Sindahl, Jennifer (Jeff) Ewing, Jessica Butler and her special friend, Russel Wolf, Kimberly Gumma, Cassandra (Trent) Welch; nine great-grandchildren; and one Aunt, Lilliam Rohe.

Marilynn was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Gavinski; and her brother, James Martin.

The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Noon, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the Cancer Center in Appleton.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent