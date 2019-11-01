|
Marilynn K. Sindahl
Appleton - Marilynn K. Sindahl, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born January 1, 1939 in Neenah, daughter of the late Charles and Marcella (Rohe) Martin.
Marilynn graduated from Menasha High School in 1956. She married Danford Sindahl in 1956. Marilynn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling with Dan, playing cards, reading and listening to Brewer games on the radio.
Marilynn was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; three children: Scott (Cindy) Sindahl, Brian (Diane) Sindahl, Stephanie Gumma and her fiancé, Edward Turner; seven grandchildren: Christopher (Kim) Sindahl, Michael (Brianna) Sindahl, Jennifer (Jeff) Ewing, Jessica Butler and her special friend, Russel Wolf, Kimberly Gumma, Cassandra (Trent) Welch; nine great-grandchildren; and one Aunt, Lilliam Rohe.
Marilynn was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Gavinski; and her brother, James Martin.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Noon, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the Cancer Center in Appleton.
