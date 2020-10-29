Marina M. de Wet
Neenah - Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Marina (Mouzakis) de Wet passed away October 26, 2020. Marina was born in Ladysmith, WI, August 3, 1924 to the late George and Athena (Gousetis) Mouzakis. She was a graduate of West Bend High School, West Bend, WI. After high school, Marina attended and graduated Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee, WI. After receiving her degree, Marina was employed as a personal secretary at the West Bend Aluminum Company, West Bend, WI, followed by employment at the Montgomery Ward Corporate Office in Chicago, IL.
August 12, 1949, Marina married the love of her life, Robert R. de Wet. They were married in West Bend, WI and enjoyed 71 years as husband and wife. After Robert completed Dental School in 1952, the couple moved from Chicago, IL to Neenah, WI.
Marina was deeply committed to serving her community. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Neenah/Menasha Visiting Nurse Association, having served as past secretary; she was a life member of the Theda Clark Hospital Auxiliary; a charter member of the Neenah High School Music Parents; a member of the Neenah Historical Society; and the Neenah Women's Tuesday Club.
Marina is survived by her loving family which includes her husband Robert and their children: Dr. Jeffery de Wet, Ann Arbor, MI; Dr. Gregson (Myra) de Wet, Neenah, WI; Stacey (Eric) de Wet-Daniels, LPN, Neenah, WI; grandchildren, Andrew and Ian de Wet; and Zoe and Andre de Wet-Daniels. She is also survived by her sister Katina Mouzakis of Hudsonville, MI; a niece, Victoria Mullen and nephew Paul Kailis of Grand Rapids, MI; a sister-in- law, Elaine de Wet of Claremont, CA; nieces Kathyrn and Patricia de Wet and nephew Douglas de Wet.
Marina was preceded in death by her parents George and Athena Mouzakis, brother Dennis Mouzakis and brother-in-law, Charles de Wet.
A private family service for Marina will be held. Guests can view the service on Friday November 6, starting at 11:00 AM at Westgor Funeral Home Facebook home page, www.facebook.com/westgorfuneralhomes
. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Fond du Lac or to the Neenah Public Library.
