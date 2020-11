Dear Jean, Karen, and Pam. You have our deepest sympathies for the loss of your Mom. Knowing her for most of my life, both at Dale Church and later at New London, I truly believe she was one of the nicest people I have ever known. I will miss seeing her at the end of the next pew most Sundays when we are able to return. She and my mother worked together at many Church functions over the years. Love, Mavis and Jim Knaack.



Mavis Knaack