Marion E. Meartz
1930 - 2020
Marion E. Meartz

Appleton - Marion Elaine Meartz, age 89, was called to her Savior's mansion on Sunday, August 9, 2020 while holding her loving husband's hand at Appleton Retirement Community. Marion was born on October 14, 1930 on the family farm in rural Neenah. She was the second daughter of the late Edward and Frieda (Zeinert) Schmidt. She was baptized and confirmed in her Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. Marion married the love of her life, Gale Meartz, on September 12, 1952. Their marriage was blessed with 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Her family and her faith meant the world to her!

Marion and Gale owned and operated Meartz Grocery in Neenah for 25 years. Marion was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Neenah and served on the Altar Guild and as a money counter. She also served as an officer and volunteered at the Bargain Garden Thrift Shop for 20 plus years.

Marion is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gale; her daughters Sharon (Phillip) Zuberbier, Nancy (Todd) Ninman, and Linda (Kevin) Kilsdonk; her grandchildren, Sarah (Jay) Kanaman, Jennifer Zuberbier, Daniel (Cristina) Zuberbier, Robert (Abby) Zuberbier, Eric Zuberbier, Stephanie (Christopher) Rodriguez-Ninman, Christopher (Antonella) Ninman, Heather Kilsdonk, and Jessica Kilsdonk; her great-grands Ayden, Karson, Ethan, Riley, Mariella, Theo, Adelyn, Charlotte, and Matteo. Also surviving are Gale's sister Carol Wilson, her godson Keith (Sandie) Umland, her therapy dog Sophie, and other relatives dear to her heart.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Leona (Willis) Umland and Eunice Schmidt; great-granddaughter Zoey Zuberbier and many other relatives.

Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, there will be a PRIVATE family service on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10 am at Grace Lutheran Church 1390 Breezewood Lane in Neenah. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Westgor Funeral Homes page. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established for Grace Lutheran Church Organ Fund. Cards and donations may be sent directly to the family or Westgor Funeral Home.

Thanks need to be expressed to Marion's medical teams: Sara Hartman NP and Wendy RN; Anthony Phillips MD and Daisy NP. She looked forward to all of her visits and trusted you immensely. There are not enough words that can express our heartfelt thanks to Danielle and her nursing staff and Amie and her team at Appleton Retirement Community, and our Hospice team Nicole and Kara. Your kindness, care, and compassion shown to Marion during her final weeks on earth was more than commendable. A special thank-you to Pastor Frost for nurturing her faith and keeping her focused on her heavenly reward.

John 14:2-3: In my Father's House are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Mertz family. I grew up in Neenah in the 1980s and early 90s, and Mertz’s was legendary. Kids were always treated with dignity and trust in many memories were made on that corner. A whole generation of kids is grateful for being there for snacks, kindness and encouragement. God bless.
Jenny Koltnow
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Sending all our love and condolences. The Rodriguez Family.
Altagracia/Victor Rodriguez
Family
August 13, 2020
My deepest condolences! May God granted you and your family the comfort you needed!
Miriam Rodriguez
Friend
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I was a little girl and every day I would go to your parents store. They were so nice to all the kid's. Mary Greeley Hansen Three lakes WI.
Mary Greeley Hansen
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
Linda, we were at FVL together, just a reminder, I stopped at that store pretty much every day on the way home from the swimming pool. I didn't know you until years later. It's sad to lose a mother. I've had the experience. She is loved by many.
Karen Blohm
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Having grown up on Winnebago Heights and going to Mmmmmmmmeartz's on a daily basis, Mr and Mrs Meartz were always like going to see Grandma and Grandpa! Thoughts to your family during this time!
Jenni Kundinger (Hjerstedt)
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
While saying good - bye is hard, the hope of heaven is now her reality. Let that bring you comfort.
Joan Mueller
Friend
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Kolinsky
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy and Gary Reader
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Our prayers are with you Sharon and Philip in this time of sorrow.
Lee and Candy Kohler
Candace Kohler
Classmate
