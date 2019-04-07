|
|
Marion H. Schroth
Menasha - Marion H. Schroth, age 89 of Menasha, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1929 in Little Chute, daughter of the late Adrian "Jack" Pynenberg and Leda (Ebben) Pynenberg. Marion grew up in Little Chute and on September 30, 1948 she married Raymond J. Schroth in Little Chute. She loved flowers and gardening. They moved to Brillion where she owned and operated Schroth Brillion Floral for many years. Ray and Marion moved to Menasha and owned and operated Schroth Wholesale Supply. Marion was a savvy business woman and was well known for her strong will, sense of humor, spunkiness and determination. She adored the color blue. Her house in Menasha was blue; all of her furniture, carpet and personal belongings had to be some shade of blue. Marion and Ray loved spending time at their cottages and spending winters in Weslaco, TX. Most of all, Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She also played a good game of Rummy with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Jerry) Foytik, Linda Schroth and special friend Scott Omick, Steve (Kim) Schroth, Dean (Michelle) Schroth, a daughter-in-law, Collette (Tom) Thurwachter, 12 grandchildren, Rick (Sommer) Joslin, Jonathan (Janet) Joslin, Serena (Jeff) Eickert, Raymond "Rob" (fiancée Jennifer Reis) Schroth III, Ashley Schroth and special friend Casey Arts, Carl (Jolene) Bubolz, Michael (Beth) Bubolz, Bryan (Amy) Bubolz, Laura Runge and special friend Paul Shepard, Sara (Dan) Craigie, Shandra Schroth and special friend Allan Heimmermann and Dean Schroth Jr., 16 great grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Joslin, Wyatt and Macy Joslin, Riley (fiancé Travis Stever), Brooke, Sienna, and Aiden Eickert, Raymond IV and Nicotiana Schroth, Luvyanna and Kee Arts, Audrey and Rosemary Bubolz, Makenzie Bubolz and Hailey Schroth. Marion is further survived by 3 step grandchildren, Andrew (Becky) Foytik, Becky (Sean) Irish, Anthony (Danielle) Foytik and step great grandchildren, Bristol and Bryar Foytik, Tia, Chloe and Mak Irish, Reed and Vera Foytik, 2 sisters, Bernice Strobel, Theresa (Paul) Verhagen, a brother Dan (June) Pynenberg and sister-in-law Florence Hooyman as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. Schroth, a son Raymond "Bud" Schroth Jr. her parents, Adrian and Leda Pynenberg and step mother Gen Pynenberg, a brother Norbert "Honky" (Rosie) Pynenberg, 2 sisters, Dorothy "Dot" (Harry) Evers, Rosemond "Roe" (Wesley) Schmitzer, step sister, Nancy (John) Schroeder, her in-laws, Robert and Frances (Kettner) Schroth, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Melvin Strobel, La Verne (Ted) Knapstein, Joseph Hooyman, Lenora (Leslie) Helser, Clarence (Lorraine) Schroth, Elmer (Marcella) Schroth, and Angeline (George) Hartsworm.
Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, April 9th at NOON at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St. in Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate.
Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The family wishes to express gratitude to special family friend Kate and the doctors and hospital staff at Aurora St. Luke's and rehab center for the excellent care given to Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019