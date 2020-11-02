Marion J. Hamm
Neenah - Marian Joyce (Swanson) Hamm passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Ladysmith, WI on Feb 28, 1922, daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (Schanke) Swanson. Marian was baptized and confirmed in the German Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, WI. She graduated from the Ladysmith High School in 1939 with honors in music and English. Marian had two younger brothers who preceded her. Richard born in 1926 and Carl Jr. born in 1929. She was employed by Menasha Woodenware in Ladysmith as an executive secretary from 1939 until 1943. On May 25, 1941 Marian married Walter Hamm and they had 60 years together before he died in 2001. In 1943 she was employed as an executive secretary for Kimberly Clark Corp. in Neenah, WI. Marian was appointed Assistant Secretary of the Corporation in 1975 and held that position until retiring from Kimberly Clark in 1988 after 45 years of service. Following her retirement, Marian volunteered for 10 years in the gift shop at Theda Clark Hospital. Her hobbies were music, reading, golf and travel.
Marian is survived by Richard's family: sons Steve (Mary) and their children Eric (Rhianna) and their children Lucas and Lanie; Tim (Rebecca) and their children Bennett and Ellie; and Grant; Randy (Connie) and their daughters Carly (fiancé Brian Soltcsz) and son Trevor; and Abby; daughter Charlene (Tom) Landskron and sons Andrew (Sandra) and their children Michael and Tarrah; and Nick (Ashley) and their children Emma, Olivia, and Owen. The surviving family of Carl Jr. are his son Bruce (Donna) and his son Curt (Stacy) and their children Olivia and Ian; their son Chris (Hannah Turner) and his children Noah and Mila; and Emily (fiancé Brandon Lee); daughter Barbara (Chuck) Rohloff and Chuck's daughters Jenny (Ben) Eller and their son Chris; and Robin (Ronnie) Nielsen and their children Kristi, Tony, Blake and Nova.
Marian was further preceded in death by Richard's wife Audrey, their daughter Mary Swanson and grandson Joey Witchell; and Carl's wife Doris; a brother in-law Willard Hamm, his wife Lois and their daughter Barbara Stephan; and a sister in-law Dorothy Hamm Engel, her husband Pastor Otto Engel, their son Willard Engel and daughters Karen Engel and Doretta Meyer.
Private family funeral services will be held. Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah is assisting the family with their arrangements. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah.
In memory of Marian, please make donations to Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake Street, Neenah or the Fox Valley Symphony in Appleton, WI.
Marian and her nieces and nephews, would like to thank her friend and neighbor Pat Westphal who was always there to lend a helping hand. The family would also like to thank Oak Park Place in Menasha for their care of Marian for the last eight months.
