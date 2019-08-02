|
Marion L. Haufe
Neenah - Marion L. Haufe passed away on August 1, 2019, at Valley VNA in Neenah. Marion was born on December 23, 1923, the daughter of former Neenah Mayor Carl E. Loehning and Ella Ponkratz Loehning. She was a life-long resident of Neenah. She graduated from Neenah High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1941. In 1943 she married Douglas Haufe, her high school sweetheart, before he left for service in World War II. Marion worked for many years at the former First National Bank of Neenah. She was also employed at the Veterans Administration in Neenah and with a number of real estate firms. She volunteered at Theda Clark Hospital for more than 20 years and served as Treasurer of the Neenah Animal Shelter.
In her younger years she loved swimming and playing tennis. Throughout her life she cared deeply for the well-being of all animals and spent many happy years with her beloved dog companions. She also enjoyed gardening and chocolate.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Susan Haufe Payne, of Arlington, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug, her parents Carl and Ella Loehning, and a son-in-law, James Payne.
At her request, there will be no services for Marion. Entombment will be in the Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Neenah.
Any remembrances in her name may be sent to the Neenah Animal Shelter or St. Margaret Mary Church.
The family wishes to thank the many people who helped her in her later years, especially Lonnie Baldauf and her family. We are also grateful for the care given by the staff at Valley VNA and the ThedaCare Hospice nurses.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019