Marion R. WilliamsAppleton - On Monday, August 10, 2020, Marion Williams, passed away at the age of 67 in Appleton.Marion was born on June 7, 1953, in Kassel, Germany to Donald and Brunhilde (Schaumburg) Williams. Marion attended St. Bernadette Catholic School and graduated from Appleton East High School in 1972. The family resided in the John Street area on the city's south side. She was a life-long resident of Appleton.Marion had a passion for animals. Two-leggers, four-leggers, the winged and wingless, domesticated or wild…she loved them all…and they loved her. Marion also enjoyed her music and movies…she had an unbeatable collection covering every genre and classic.Marion had a great sense of humor. Known as "Giggles" to many for her infectious laugh and ability to 'joke around'. She loved playing cards and games and enjoyed calling out the 'cheaters' around the table. Her likable personality followed her everywhere. She made friends very easily and enjoyed flirting with her favorite supermarket employees. She was always zipping around in her scooter visiting neighbors and enjoying the outdoors.Marion was kind and always willing to help others whenever and however she could. Her door was always open and could chat for hours about anything. She was truly one of a kind who will be missed dearly by those who knew her best.Marion was preceded in death by her father, Donald, and her mother, Hilde. Her beloved cats Boo-boo, Yogi, Barney and Reggie White already greeted her at Heaven's Gate. Her spirit is carried by her brother Martin (Phoenix, MD), niece Katherine (Hunt Valley, MD) and friends and acquaintances in and around Appleton.Rest in Peace Marion…A burial service for Marion will be held on a yet to be determined date. Donations in her memory to the Fox Cities Humane Association (N115 Two Mile Road, Appleton 54914) would be appreciated by her family. Thank you.