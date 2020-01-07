|
Marion Raisler
Appleton - Marion Raisler, of Appleton, age 100, passed away on, January 6, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Grand Chute. She was born on November 19, 1919 in Iola to the late Peter and Emma Erickson. On June 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to George Raisler and they shared 58 wonderful years. She worked as a beautician and in retail sales. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. Marion was also a member of the EMBA Woman's Auxiliary. As a member of the Holiday Rambler Trailer Club for over 35 years, Marion enjoyed traveling to many club rallies across the country. She also enjoyed many crafts including sewing, knitting, furniture refinishing, baking and genealogy research with George.
She will be sadly missed by her son, John (Ann), of Wauwatosa, WI; grandchildren, Michael and Kelli Raisler; as well as many nieces, nephews, good neighbors, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George, brother Bill Erickson and sister Lorraine Olson.
Funeral services for Marion will be held on January 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church, 912 N. Oneida Street, Appleton, with the Reverend Catherine Burnett officiating. Friends may call directly at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research or a .
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the loving care given to Marion and staff at Asera Care for the hospice care provided over these past few months. We also send out a special thank you to her neighbors and good friends in the Appleton area.
She will be missed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020