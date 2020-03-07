Services
Marissa "Missy" Seidl

Marissa "Missy" Seidl Obituary
Marissa "Missy" Seidl

Appleton - Marissa "Missy" Seidl, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly after a brief illness on March 5, 2020, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton. Missy was born on June 26, 1978, daughter of Joe and Kaye Seidl. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St. Appleton, from 3:00 PM until closing prayers at 6:00 PM. Please see the full obituary and express condolences at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
