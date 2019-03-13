|
Marjorie A. Schleitwiler
Appleton -
On March 8, 2019, Marge Schleitwiler passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, surrounded by more love than most people will ever know.
A life well lived looks different for every person. For our Mom and Grandma, it looked like family: three kids, ten grandkids, and eighteen greats. With everyone living here in the Fox Cities area, her family gave Marge the greatest joy of her life!
Marjorie Ann was born in Shawano, Wisconsin on June 22, 1926. She was the oldest child of five born to Richard and Amanda Hinz. When she was a year old, her family moved to Kansas City, Kansas, a place she was proud of and loved to talk about. They returned to Wisconsin and settled in Appleton after her high school graduation. It was here that she met Norman Schleitwiler and they were married in April 1949 (he preceded her in death in December 2000). They raised their three children in Appleton and Marge loved living in the same town as her parents and siblings. There are many photos of family parties and Sunday gatherings after church. Grandma was a baker second to none! Marge's grandkids always knew there were cookies and candy aplenty when they would visit. She was simply the best. She cooked, baked, cleaned, and loved with her whole heart. She babysat for many of her grands and great grands throughout the years. How fun it was for her and they loved it just as much!
Marge will be missed and lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Sue (Steve) Olson and Donna (Bob) Mueller; and her son: Steve (Lynn) Schleitwiler, She is also loved and will be missed by her grands and their families: Tracey (Dr. Gene) Rigstad and their children Emma, Beau, and Marta; Jay (Polly) Olson and their children Brady and Olivia; Amanda (Mike) Brolsma and their children Tommy, Andrew, and Amelia; Jon (Jen Low) Glasheen and their daughter Amber; Amy (Jerry) Behrendt and their children Peyton and Tyson; Bryan Mueller, Sara (Brian) Schewe and their children Caleb and Chloe; Katie (Tom) Ringbauer and their children Alexis and Addison, Kristy Schleitwiler and her son Gavin, and Paul (Liz) Schleitwiler and their children Wren and Edith. These were the loves of her life.
Marge will also be missed by her four siblings. The love they all shared is beautiful. Her sisters are Phyllis (Glen) Haas and Dorie Falk and her brothers are Buzz (Marion) Hinz, and Ken (Marilyn) Hinz. Elder breakfast the 3rd Monday of the month will not be the same. She loved you all very much. Marge is also survived by a dear sister-in-law Joyce Schleitwiler, as well as special cousins MaryBeth and Charlie Lueck, and dear friends Bootie, Fran, and Rena. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering to celebrate Marge's life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the GRAND MERIDIAN, located at 2621 N. Oneida Street in Appleton. All are welcome to join us from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM as we celebrate and remember Marge's life.
A special thank you to the staff of AMC 7th floor for your loving care. To the Recovery Inn staff, your compassion for her and us was a true blessing. Thank you to our Century Oaks family, for your kindness to Mom and our family for the last three years. Finally, to Heartland Hospice, there are simply no words; thank you for all you did.
Mom, Grandma: our lives were better because of you. You taught us the importance of faith and yours was strong to the end. You also shared how happy you were that you were able to live such a full life without suffering the loss of any of us before you. Life had its ups and downs, but you were there for us, always. You told us many times that "getting old ain't for sissies!" Rest easy now and know we will take care of each other; we learned from the very best. We love you always.
For more information or to share a memory Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 13, 2019