Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
GRAND MERIDIAN
2621 N. Oneida Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Schleitwiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Schleitwiler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie A. Schleitwiler Obituary
Marjorie A. Schleitwiler

Appleton - On March 8, 2019, Marge Schleitwiler passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, surrounded by more love than most people will ever know.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering to celebrate Marge's life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the GRAND MERIDIAN, located at 2621 N. Oneida Street in Appleton. All are welcome to join us from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM as we celebrate and remember Marge's life.

For more information or to share a memory Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now