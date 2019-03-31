|
|
Marjorie A. Schleitwiler
Appleton - On March 8, 2019, Marge Schleitwiler passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, surrounded by more love than most people will ever know.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering to celebrate Marge's life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the GRAND MERIDIAN, located at 2621 N. Oneida Street in Appleton. All are welcome to join us from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM as we celebrate and remember Marge's life.
For more information or to share a memory Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019