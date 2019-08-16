Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Schulz


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Schulz Obituary
Marjorie A. Schulz

Hortonville - Marjorie Ann Schulz, of Hortonville, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Marjorie was born on March 12, 1938 to the late Henry and Lydia (Gloede) Yohr in the Town of Lind Center. She graduated from Weyauwega/Fremont High School in 1956. Marjorie was united in marriage to William Schulz on July 15, 1967 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. Throughout the years she worked several different secretarial jobs and retired in 1996. She enjoyed cooking, printing recipes and watching cooking shows!

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Bill Schulz; daughters, Sheri (Bernie) Emmering and Donna Schulz; grandchildren, Brett and Kara Emmering and Blake Schulz; great-grandchildren, Gavin Buell and Amelia Payne; brother, Noel (Joan) Yohr; brother-in-law, Robert D. Schulz Sr. and sister-in-law, Myrna (Reuben) Knapp. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Arlyn and sisters, Erma and Hazel.

The funeral service for Marjorie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville with Rev. Philip Koelpin officiating. Visitation will take place directly at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lind Center Cemetery, Town of Lind.

The family wishes to thank Christina, Kaitlyn and the staff at ThedaCare at home for their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent