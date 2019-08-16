|
Marjorie A. Schulz
Hortonville - Marjorie Ann Schulz, of Hortonville, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Marjorie was born on March 12, 1938 to the late Henry and Lydia (Gloede) Yohr in the Town of Lind Center. She graduated from Weyauwega/Fremont High School in 1956. Marjorie was united in marriage to William Schulz on July 15, 1967 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. Throughout the years she worked several different secretarial jobs and retired in 1996. She enjoyed cooking, printing recipes and watching cooking shows!
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Bill Schulz; daughters, Sheri (Bernie) Emmering and Donna Schulz; grandchildren, Brett and Kara Emmering and Blake Schulz; great-grandchildren, Gavin Buell and Amelia Payne; brother, Noel (Joan) Yohr; brother-in-law, Robert D. Schulz Sr. and sister-in-law, Myrna (Reuben) Knapp. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Arlyn and sisters, Erma and Hazel.
The funeral service for Marjorie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville with Rev. Philip Koelpin officiating. Visitation will take place directly at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lind Center Cemetery, Town of Lind.
The family wishes to thank Christina, Kaitlyn and the staff at ThedaCare at home for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019