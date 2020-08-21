1/1
Marjorie Ann Schneiderwendt-Stiebs
1931 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Schneiderwendt-Stiebs

Manawa - Marjorie Ann (Redman) Schneiderwendt-Stiebs, age 88, of Manawa, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton. Her earthly home was in Manawa, WI. She was born on October 31, 1931, in Split Rock, Wisconsin, daughter of the late August and Alvina (Popelka) Redman. She was united in marriage to Melvin Schneiderwendt. He preceded her in death on Nov 22, 2002. She then married her long time friend Melroy Stiebs on Oct 22, 2005. The relationship was short, but oh what fun they had. Like a couple of high school kids. It was so good to see mom laugh again. Melroy was called to Heaven on Nov 21, 2005.

Margie worked a good share of her life at Sturm & Sons. She got the summers off to be the Kool-Aid mom. Our house was a fun place to be. Every kid in the neighborhood hung out there.

She is survived by her children: Deborah June (Charlie) Schneiderwendt-Blevins, Susan Schneiderwendt, granddaughter: Fawn (Kory) Stevens -Klemm, great-grandchildren: Colten and Kevin Klemm. Many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own children.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings.

The funeral service for Marjorie will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Little Wolf Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf. A visitation for Marjorie will be held at the church on Wednesday from 12 Noon until the time of the service.

Our little momma went home today 8/20/2020. Jesus met her at heaven's gate. He was waiting there with my dad and all her friends and family that arrived before her. She especially told me that she missed her sister Evelyn, all her siblings, and her mom and dad.

Our mom was an angel on earth she opened our home to anyone that needed shelter, food, conversation, or a good laugh. She never met a stranger. She told me back when she was very healthy a few months ago that she would not mind dying she was ready to see Jesus and all her family members. She had expressed how much she had been missing them lately, it was like she knew! We celebrate her passing because she is finally home and surrounded by loved ones that arrived before her. And GOD says, "Hallelujah" Marjorie you are home!






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
