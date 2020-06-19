Marjorie Carpenter
Marjorie Carpenter

Black Creek - Marjorie Lynn Carpenter, age 61, Black Creek, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1958, to James and Beatrice "Carol" (Desmond) Young, and was a 1976 graduate of Shiocton High School. Marjie married Terrance W. Carpenter on May 26, 1979, and she was a homemaker until Terrance preceded her in death on August 15, 1985.

Margie worked for Anchor Foods, and in August, 1987 she started working for Appleton Papers until her retirement on April Fools Day of 2019. She was a member of Community Bible Church in Black Creek. Marjie was a lover of nature, and enjoyed fishing. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children: Kristie (Jed) Court, Black Creek, and David (Brianne) Carpenter, Berlin; eleven grandchildren: Mathew, Jacob, Emma, Hannah, Noah, Alaina, Joelle, Naomi, and Malachi Court, Black Creek, and Piper and Wyatt Carpenter, both of Berlin; siblings: Joan (Gary) Gorecki, Michael (Kathy) Young, Shirley Young, Frank Young, Steve (Jill) Young, and Andrew Young, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ruby Terrell, Bonnie (James) Pues, Archie Carpenter, Sharon (James) Lorge, Thomas Carpenter, Kevin (Sandi) Carpenter, Benjamin (Jacquelyn) Carpenter, Lori Blum, Brenda (Tim) Younger, Kelly Carpenter, and Rusty Wied; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, parents, and in-laws, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Wied; and three brothers-in-law: Tony Terrell, Richard Reissmann, and Mark Jaji.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Community Bible Church, 402 W. Forest Street, Black Creek, Pastor Levi Rocke officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville at a later date. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
