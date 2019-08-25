Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Marjorie Ellen Eldred


1961 - 2019
Marjorie Ellen Eldred Obituary
Marjorie Ellen Eldred

Appleton - Marjorie E. Eldred, 57, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. She was born on September 1, 1961, in Neenah, the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Goode) Anderson. Marjorie will be remembered most for her devotion to her family, she loved them all dearly, and enjoyed traveling to visit her sons and grandchildren. She was also very interested in politics, reading, and watching Wheel of Fortune. Marjorie was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and dog lover. She was formerly employed with Apria Healthcare, which allowed her to travel for work to places like India and the Philippines.

Marjorie is survived by her husband: David; two sons: Daniel (Kimberley) Eldred and Michael Eldred; two grandchildren: Silas and Mykelti; a brother: Bob (Susie) Anderson; and many other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, with Rev. Timothy Wagner officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral chapel from 4:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the .

Marjorie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.

Marjorie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.

We will miss Gramma's smile and hugs the most. She will be in our hearts forever.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
postcrescent