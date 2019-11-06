|
Marjorie Hegner
Appleton - Marjorie J. Hegner, 98, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Marjorie was born on December 8, 1920 to Erle and Irene (Kennison) Lambie. She was united in marriage to Earl Hegner on October 16, 1937. Marjorie always enjoyed helping her husband with all his projects and they enjoyed their cabin up north.
Marjorie is survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl and her brothers and their families.
The funeral service for Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019